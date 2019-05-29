A celebration of life for Eva Juanita Watson will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial services will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Watson was born Aug. 23, 1923 in Ten mile, Meigs County, Tennessee.
While she was being raised in Meigs County, she learned a great work ethic while working on her Grandma and Grandpa Womac’s farm. She enjoyed milking cows, goats, picking acres of apples and gathering eggs from chickens that she raised. From the milk her mother and grandmother taught her how to make cheese. In December 1937, she held these memories close to her heart as she prepared to marry Jesse Aleck Pilkey, who had moved to Ten Mile from Swain County, N.C. Juanita and Jesse were blessed with seven children; Affena, Iva, Jack, Bob, Fran, Larry and Wayne. This marriage eventually ended in divorce. Later she married Paul Watson from Athens, Tenn. They were blessed with two sons, Paul and Todd. During this time Mrs. Watson and Paul additionally raised Patsy, Wanda, Eva, and Glen from Paul’s previous marriage.
For the last 30-plus years they made their home in Killeen and Belton.
Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by both husbands, Jessie and Paul, her daughter, Affena and her son Bob along with Patsy, Glen, and Wanda.
Survivors include her remaining children, Iva, Jack, Fran, Larry, Wayne, Eva, Paul Jr and Todd. There are also 28 grandchildren and 83 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to express gratitude to all those that have paid their respects and concern.
Visitation and viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Any additional information can be obtained by calling the Heritage Funeral Home at 254-690-9119.
