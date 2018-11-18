Evangelina Martinez

Funeral Services for Evangelina “Angie” Martinez, 91, will be at noon Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial following at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Martinez died Nov. 12, 2018, in Garden City, Mich. She was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Poteet to Miguel Mendez and Sarah Alcorta.
Angie was married to Gilbert C. Martinez, who preceded her in death in April 1985. She was also preceded in death by a son, Johnny R. Martinez; stepson Gilbert C. Martinez Jr.; and grandson Jesse Martinez Jr.
She is survived by her loving companion of 30 years, Norberto Goulet Martinez, of Detroit; sons Ruben Martinez and wife Linda, of Midlothian; Steven Martinez and wife Olivia, of Beaumont; Elroy Martinez and wife Francis, of Belton; Jesse Martinez and wife Rosie, of Sherman; daughters Peggy Perez and husband Albert, of Lampasas; Mary Grace Sanchez and husband Gilbert, of Killeen; “adopted” daughter Maribet Rivera, of Detroit; sisters Olivia Villanueva, of Odessa; Sara Tapia and husband Juan, of Brownfield; brother Chris Alcorta and wife Linda, of San Antonio; 21 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. A rosary is at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Albert Perez Jr., David Perez, Jaime Perez, Michael Martinez, Cody Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Joshua Sanchez and Victor Martinez.
