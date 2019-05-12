A memorial service for retired Chief Petty Officer Everett Lee Ingrim, 89, of Belton, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church of Copperas Cove. Burial will take place at a later date at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mr. Ingrim died on April 27, 2019. He was born on Sept. 24, 1929.
Scott’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
