Funeral service for retired Staff Sgt. Exzelmon White Jr., 56, of Harker Heights, will be at noon Thursday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove.
Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. White died May 11, 2018, in Harker Heights. He was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Fort Bragg, N.C.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Christian House of Prayer in Copperas Cove.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
