Funeral services for Ezella Marie Bell, 79, of Killeen, will be at noon Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Bell died Nov. 28, 2018, in Harker Heights.
She was born July 26, 1939, in Frazier, Tenn.
Viewing will be two hours prior to the service.
Chisolm's Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
