Fain Eugene Horton

A celebration of life for Fain Eugene (Gene) Horton, 84, of Harlingen, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 3700 E. Harrison Ave. in Harlingen.
Mr. Horton died June 22, 2018, at Harlingen Medical Center. He was born March 29, 1934, in La Junta, Colorado, to Fain and Lillian Horton.
Mr. Horton graduated in 1952 from Killeen High School, where he played football and was a Golden Gloves boxer. Gene attended Baylor University and then graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (UCC) and earned his master/doctorate from Trinity Theological Seminary in Indiana.
He married Phynetta Ann Gautier on Aug. 7, 1953, in Killeen.
Mr. Hortone was a first responder for a tornado in Waco in 1953 that killed 114 people. He started the mission church now known as Skyline Baptist Church (1954-57). Then he was pastor for First Baptist Church in Mineral, Texas, from 1958-61 and was also a school teacher, bus driver and a radio DJ. He was a pastor from 1961-66 at First Baptist Church in Lyford and then Crestwood Baptist Church from 1966-67. Mr. Horton was pastor of First Baptist Church of Rio Hondo from 1968-2016 and then Lighthouse Fellowship-Harlingen from 2016-18.
He loved to fly, water ski, snow ski, ride motorcycles and post on Facebook. He never met a stranger. Gene loved his pets — many cats and a few dogs along the way.
He was on local TV for 50 years, authored the book “Revival” and recorded a gospel album, “He Touched Me.”
His calling was to pastor, preach the gospel and to pray over the people of the Rio Grande Valley. He loved the Hispanic people and culture and sensed God had “tugged” his heart to move and remain in the Rio Grande Valley. He also found a treasure in the “Winter Texans.”
He loved to fly — for over 50 years. He earned the rating of a “Flight Instructor” and taught hundreds to solo in their plane. In recent years he could be seen flying his Eurcoupe from Harlingen to San Benito to Rio Hondo as he prayed for the people he loved.
He loved to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. When asked about slowing down, he replied he had promised God he would preach until he died. He preached his last sermon last Sunday on Father’s Day.
He was married to the love of his life (his high school sweetheart) for almost 65 years. He loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. They will miss their “Papa” and many others he adopted who affectionately called him “Bubba Gene.”
His greatest desire was to lead his family in a life that honored his Heavenly Father.
He is survived by his wife, Phynetta Ann Gautier Horton; children, David and Stephanie Horton, of Plano, Donna and Vance Greek, of Rio Hondo, and Debbie and Jack Damron, of Dripping Springs; grandchildren, Steven and Daisy Greek, Kristen Horton, Jaclyn and Dan Reagan, Travis and Jill Damron, Gina and Luke Funderburg; great-grandchildren, Daniel Greek, Nathan Greek, Joshua Greek, Jaxon Reagan, Grant Reagan, Kylie Damron, Zoe Damron, Laila Funderburg, Brandon Funderburg and Logan Funderburg; and sister, Barbara Ann Bacon (Harvey) of Killeen.
Visitation will be from noon to 9 p.m. Monday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 799, Rio Hondo, TX, 78583.
You are invited to sign the guest book or share a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
