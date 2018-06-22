Felicia Taylor-Rodriguez

Services for Felicia Ann Taylor-Rodriguez, 36, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the People’s Choice Worship Center in Killeen. There will also be a service at 11 a.m. June 30 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola, Miss. A burial with full military honors will follow the service at Riverside Memorial Gardens in Indianola, Miss.
Mrs. Taylor-Rodriguez died June 13, 2018, in Harker Heights. She was born June 30, 1981, in Mount Bayou, Miss.
A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, also at the People’s Choice Worship Center in Killeen.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
