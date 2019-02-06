A rosary service for Dr. Fernando Jordan Pascual, 90, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Killeen Memorial Park on Lake Road.
Dr. Pascual died Feb. 1, 2019. He was born Oct. 13, 1928, to the late Lupo and Louisa Pascual in Manila, Philippines.
Dr. Pascual proudly served in the United States Army, and later in the Reserves. He earned a medical degree from the University of the Philippines.
He will be dearly missed.
Dr. Pascual was preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Zenaida Pascual; children, Laura K. Pascual and Serena R. Pascual; granddaughters, Rachel and Sarah; one brother; two sisters; and numerous other family and friends.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
