Funeral services for Florence Agnes Neagle, 85, of Harker Heights, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Graveside interment will follow at 10 a.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Park, Lake Road.
Mrs. Neagle died May 6, 2018. She was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Red Oak, Iowa, to the late Archie and Ruth Shepherd.
Mrs. Neagle worked for many years as a vet tech.
She also was a loving wife and a homemaker for her children.
Mrs. Neagle was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Neagle Sr.; daughter Florence Jean Volk; grandchildren, Patina Alosi and J.R. Dixon; son-in-law, Chris Chevalier; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her cherished children, Diane Dixon and husband, Joe, Cynthia Chevalier and Richard Neagle Jr.; grandchildren, Joseph Dixon, Robbie Volk, Keith Volk, Shawn Alosi, Richard Neagle II, Justin Volk and Crystal Kight; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd Eblen and Robert Shepherd; son-in-law, Robert Volk; and numerous other family and friends.
