Funeral services for Florence D. Hanley will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen, followed immediately by graveside services at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hanley died March 8, 2019, at Indian Oaks Nursing Facility following a lengthy rehabilitation after suffering a compound fracture of her leg that occurred in mid-November at her home at The Veranda at Twin Creek.
She was born Florence Fredonna “Dickie” Dickinson on Nov. 11, 1927, in Rapid City, S.D., to Fred and Nellie Dickinson, the fifth of six children.
Mrs. Hanley has been a fixture in the community for 60 years. Following service in the Woman’s Army Corps, and the delivery of her five sons in just over six years, the young family moved to Killeen in 1958. She joined Army Civil Service in Fort Hood and commenced a community service commitment that endured through the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward, George and Gerald; and sister, Lucille; her husband, Gerald; and sons, John Francis and James Robert Hanley.
She is survived by her sons, Daniel Patrick (and wife Donna), Thomas Anthony (and wife Patricia) and Michael Joseph (and wife Andrea, “Dede”); their children; her younger sister Julia, who resides in Maumee, Ohio; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visitation, followed by a rosary service, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Additional information will be available on the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home website.
