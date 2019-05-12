Memorial services for Florence Terry McGinnis, 104, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Skyline Baptist Church in Killeen with Rev. Ashley Payne officiating.
A second memorial service will held at 11 a.m. Friday at Restwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Lake Jackson, with Pastor Chad Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at Restwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. McGinnis died May 7, 2019, in Copperas Cove.
She was born on March 25, 1915, in Clareville, to Ernal and Gertrude Terry.
She married her high school sweetheart, Mike “Bud” McGinnis on June 7, 1934.
“Mimi” means grandmother, and Mrs. McGinnis was known by many as “Mimi.” She was proud to be called Mimi by many friends and relatives.
“Mom” was a word that she was proud of also. Her favorite Bible Scripture is Matthew 16:26, and two favorite songs are “One Day at a Time” and “He Touched Me.”
Mrs. McGinnis was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers Clifton and Ernal Terry; sisters Ivah Powell and Joy Forbes; a son, Allen Claude (Buddy); a grandson, Pete McGinnis; and a great-grandson, Marc McGinnis.
She is survived by her son, Jim, and wife, Rebecca, of Killeen, and her son, Michael David, of Clute; sisters Helen Bond and husband Clayton of Lake Buchanan, and Lois Hays of Lake Buchanan: and daughters-in-law, Beverly Barnhart, Peggy Sue Norris Till and Lee McGinnis.
She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. A second visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Restwood Funeral Home in Lake Jackson.
