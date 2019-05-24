Funeral services for Forest Gene Curry, 61, will be at 2 p.m. today at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville. Burial will follow at Turnersville Cemetery.
Mr. Curry died May 19, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born April 1, 1958, in Killeen to Edwin (Red) Curry and Vera Jeanette “Jan” Boyd Curry.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1976. Mr. Curry began his devoted career for TDCJ in 1981 and retired with the rank of sergeant after 21 years working for the State of Texas. He loved the time that he spent working for the state and could spend many hours talking to you about all of the stories he had and he would never get tired of telling you stories or answering any questions that you had.
Forest loved to stay busy and to always have a good time no matter what he was doing. His motto for many years was always to, “Smile and have fun.” He was a very loving, caring and outgoing father who enjoyed being active in his “kiddos” lives.
Forest loved doing many different things. He always found space exploration to be very interesting and amazing. He loved to travel and to see different places. He was able to visit Yellowstone last year with his wife,which had been a dream of his for many, many years.
One of his favorite hobbies was to go camping and fishing at Barefoot Camp in Bend, Texas, where he had been going very frequently since he was very young. He also brought his kids out and started his own tradition.
He found joy strolling through museums and learning new things each day. He was an avid listener of ’70s and ’80s rock music and loved to “jam” out in the car. He had a love for old westerns and anything to do with John Wayne.
Mr. Curry was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Jeanette Curry, and by his beloved and loyal dog, Jack.
Survivors include his loving wife, Thekla Curry of Killeen; three children, Kristina Wilson and husband Tom, Forest Travis Curry and wife Megan Scott, and Stephanie Wigley and husband Blake; two grandchildren, Taylor Murray and wife Karissa, and Jearod Murray. He is also survived by his best friend of 54 years, Kent Demonbruen of San Antonio and his two children, Keeley and Kendall.
