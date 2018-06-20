A memorial service for Frances Helen Kilpatrick, 89, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. June 30, at Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road, Killeen.
Mrs. Kilpatrick died on June 16, 2018. She was born on Sept. 27, 1928, in Crosbyton, to the late Homer and Nettie (Collier) Alston.
Mrs. Kilpatrick was a founding member of Central Christian Church.
She was also a proud mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Kilpatrick worked as a receptionist at the family business, Quality Heating and Air Conditioning, with her husband, starting in 1970.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oliver Kilpatrick; her parents; siblings, Homer Alston, Larry Alston, and Alton Alston; and grandson, Jason Crawford.
Mrs. Kilpatrick is survived by her cherished children, Jerry Kilpatrick, Homer Kilpatrick, James Kilpatrick and Sharon Crawford; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, J.C. Alston and Kenneth Alston.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Central Christian Church Building Fund. Condolences can be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
