Frances Widmayer, 64, of Lampasas, died June 26, 2018, at Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
She was born Sept. 12, 1953, in Germany to John Wilson and Margot (Haydite) Wilson. Mrs. Widmayer married Dale Widmayer and was trained as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She is survived by her husband, two sons and her sister.
Mrs. Widmayer’s body will be cremated.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
