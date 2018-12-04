Private services will be held for Frank B. Mraz, 70, formerly of Killeen.
Mr. Mraz died Nov. 25, 2018, in Round Rock. He was born in Germany to the late retired Sgt. Maj. Frank J. Mraz Jr. and Helen Popek Mraz.
Mr. Mraz was married for 26 years to the late Elizabeth Vodery Mraz, who died in 2016.
He was a 1966 graduate of Killeen High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Central Texas College. He had a long career at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, from which he retired.
Mr. Mraz was preceded in death by two sisters, Cecilia Mraz and Josephine Mraz Campbell.
He is survived by a sister, Christine Baldini and husband Gene of Peckville, Pa.; a brother, Joseph Mraz and wife Sylvia Mraz of Lakeway; numerous nieces and nephews; and one granddaughter.
Harper Talasek Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements. To share condolences with the family, go to Mr. Mraz’s book of memories at www.harpertalasekfh.com.
