A Mass of Christian burial for Frank Seffrood, 79, of Copperas Cove, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Seffrood died Dec. 28, 2018, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 2, 1939, in Gratiot, Wis., to Cyrus Seffrood and Eva Conley Seffrood.
On March 9, 1963, he married the love of his life, Rita DiMarco. The two of them celebrated 55 years of marriage last year.
In July of 1959, Mr. Seffrood took the oath to defend our country by enlisting in the Army. During his 23 years in the Army, he obtained many medals and honors. To include: Bronze Start with 1 Oak leaf Cluster; Good Conduct Medal with Clasp, Bronze, 4 Loops; Army Commendation Medal with 1 Leaf Cluster; National Defense Service Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Starts; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm; Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal; First Class.
He served in the United States Army until his retirement in 1979, In 1980, Mr. Seffrood began working for Central Texas College and remained there until 1986, when he joined the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He remained with the Postal Service until 2010.
Mr. Seffrood had an associate degree in Computer Programming and a bachelor’s degree in Information Services.
He was a devoted public servant, serving 6½ years as a Copperas Cove City Councilman before being elected mayor of the City of Copperas Cove in 2015 — a position he held until his untimely passing.
Mr. Seffrood was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cars, classical music and traveling.
Mr. Seffrood is survived by his wife, Rita Seffrood of Copperas Cove; three children, Todd Seffrood of Killeen, Mark Seffrood of Copperas Cove and Mary Stonebrook of Copperas Cove; three grandchildren, Dakota Bacon and his wife Zandra of Muleshoe, Mara Stonebrook and her fiance Kreece Wiginton of Portland, Texas, and Patrick Stonebrook of Copperas Cove.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Seffrood family will receive guests from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
In place of usual remembrances, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at www.cancer.org., or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
Service entrusted to the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
