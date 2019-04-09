A private memorial service for Franziska Burton, 72, of Killeen, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Mrs. Burton died April 7, 2019. She was born May 14, 1946, in Germany.
Mrs. Burton will be missed by her family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
