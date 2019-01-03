Funeral services for Frederick A. Davis, 69, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at King Baptist Church with burial following at the King Cemetery.
Mr. Davis died Jan. 1, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1949, to David and Mary Reamer Davis in Gilroy, Calif.
Mr. Davis graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1968. He worked a few years for Whatley theaters and for the City of Copperas Cove in the Solid Waste Department.
In 1978, he joined the United States Air Force and served for eight years. While in the service, he was trained in the computer field. He spent the next 30 years in the computer field working at West Fort Hood.
Mr. Davis married Connie Crane on March 7, 1986, and they loved to dance together. He was a member of King Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Allen Davis.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Connie Davis; children, Kristie Smith, Brian Davis, Stacy Davis, Patricia McCoy, Billy Crane; sister, Mary Petty; brothers, Steve Davis and wife Jeri, Tom Davis and wife Deborah, Richard Davis and wife Yvonne; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove.
Memorials may be made to King Baptist Church.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
