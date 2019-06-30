Funeral services for Gabriel Caballes, 72, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Caballes died June 19, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Maria C. Caballes; three children — daughter, Marie Iris Gerald; son, Gabriel C. Caballes Jr. and his wife Amarys; son, Giovanni C. Caballes and his wife Tabatha; and seven treasured grandchildren — Anthony, Jeremy, Gillian, Zoriah, Lex, Kaliah and Gian Carlo.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
