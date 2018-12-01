Funeral services for Gabriel Litman Jr., 54, of Killeen, will be at 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Graveside service with full military honors will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Litman died Nov. 25, 2018, in Killeen. He was born July 7, 1964, in Laredo.riel Litman Jr.
