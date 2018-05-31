A memorial service for Garland Lee Kelley Sr., 82, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Youngsport Church of Christ. He will be laid to rest at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Kelley died May 24, 2018, in Temple.
He was born Jan. 16, 1936, to Claude Lee and Elva Lea (Bridges) Kelley.
He was born at their home down from the old Avenue D School in Killeen, where his parents owned Kelley’s Garage.
Mr. Garland was the youngest child with two older sisters, Marie and Claudine.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1954.
He was in the Naval Reserve for eight years.
Mr. Garland and JoAnn Jane (Massey) were married on Feb. 18, 1956, and JoAnn was the love of his life for 62 years.
He served as a deacon and an elder for 38 years with the Church of Christ in Killeen.
If he wasn’t delivering mail for the Killeen/ Fort Hood area, he was working around the Kelley Farm, south of Killeen.
After 37 years, he retired from the United States Postal Service. He was a water operator at West Bell County Water Corporation in Killeen for 10 years and served on West Bell’s Board of Directors for 31 years.
Garland is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children and grandchildren, Lee (Joan) Kelley, Jan (Steve) Dykes, Brandy (Jeramy) Kelley, all of Killeen, Lacey (David) Martin of Morgan’s Point, Kyle (Emily) Dykes of Fort Worth; and two great-grandchildren, Clark William Kelley and Ellie Annette Martin.
Mr. Garland “Papa” always prayed for the “orphans the world over.”
The family asks to please consider donating to Abilene Christian Homes, Cherokee Christian Home, Foster Christian Home or another children’s charity.
