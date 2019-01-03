Memorial services for Gary A. Hopkins, 79, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel in Copperas Cove, with Pastor Preston Atkinson officiating. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hopkins died Dec. 31, 2018.
He was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Mr. Hopkins entered the U.S. Army in 1957, serving in Korea and Vietnam. He retired in 1989 after 28 years of service.
He married Barbara Miller on Dec. 31, 1958. The two had resided in Copperas Cove since 1980.
Mr. Hopkins was a member and deacon of Southern Hills Baptist Church. He loved his Model A’s and was a member of Bluebonnet Model A Club.
Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Hopkins; daughters, Julie Glaspie and husband, Tim, Shawneen Guthrie and husband, Joe, and Nancy Nyberg and husband, Matthew; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
