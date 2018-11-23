Services for Gene Williams, 82, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of Harker Heights, located at 2314 Indian Trail.
Mr. Williams was born Sept. 16, 1936, in Brooklyn, to Norman and Virgie Williams. He grew up in San Augustine and Nacogdoches counties and attended Nacogdoches High School. He loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed many years tending cattle on his farm in Broaddus.
Mr. Williams was self-employed as a custom home builder, a timber contractor, and finally as a timber scout. Upon retirement, his entrepreneurial spirit and friendly disposition kept him busy selling tires and making new friends. He met the love of his life, Wanda Lee Womack, at the skating rink and the two were married July 6, 1956. Together they had four children, to which he passed down his love of God, singing, and the outdoors.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Wanda; four children, Mike and wife Kathy Williams of Nacogdoches, Rhonda Wright of Harker Heights, Debbie and husband Robert Kendrick of Salado, David Williams of Georgetown; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Lorine and husband Cecil Hopson of Nacogdoches; brother, Johnny Williams of Nacogdoches; and other relatives and friends all across east Texas.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the First Church of Harker Heights.
Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.
