Genesis Jenkins Dole

Funeral services for Genesis Neveah Lynn Jenkins Dole, 2 months, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Genesis died Feb. 27, 2019.
She was born Dec. 4, 2018, in Killeen.
Family says Heaven’s gain was their loss when their angel was called by the Lord. Genesis laughed and smiled throughout her brief gift to them, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched. Genesis experienced holding holds with mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from her family, listening to her mommy and daddy sing her songs, and being told “I love you” an uncountable amount of times. She enjoyed cuddling with her toys and being held close by her parents. “Sweet baby girl, please know that our greatest blessing was having you.”
She is survived by her parents, SherryLynn Dole and Richard Howard Jenkins.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
