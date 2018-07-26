A memorial service for George E. Osborne, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Osborne died July 17, 2018, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 13, 1933, to Arthur and Mae Osborne in St. Paul, Minn.
Mr. Osborne dedicated his life to the military and retired from the Air Force after 20 years as a jet mechanic.
He was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and the American Legion Post 0582 in Copperas Cove. He also served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Mr. Osborne married the love of his life, Ethel (Sissy) Mack June 16, 1956, and they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
He loved being with his family.
Mr. Osborne enjoyed traveling with friends, wood-working in his shed and bird watching.
After his time in the military, he owned and operated Killeen Discount Gas in Harker Heights for many years and then retired again.
Mr. Osborne was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dennis Osborne; son-in-law, Kenny Palmer; granddaughter, Emily Wilson; three brothers; and five sisters.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Carole Palmer; daughter, Cindy and husband, Mike Atkinson; daughter-in-law, Diana Osborne; and sister, Nancy Merriman and husband, Barry; loving grandchildren, Lee-Ann Burdette, Trinity Palmer, Lynne Cann, Lauren Lockhart, Lucas Atkinson, Jessica Jacobs and Caitlin Rivera; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Chantz, Rachel, Lane, Aidyn, Mariah, Sawyer, Parker, Lane, Paxton, Allyson, and Tess, who all affectionately referred to him as “Pawpaw Honey;” many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Services are provided by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.