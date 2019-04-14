George Homer Seales Jr.

Funeral services for George H. Seales Jr., 86, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial immediately following at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Seales died April 9, 2019, in Houston, where he had been living for the last two years with his daughter Phyllis and son-in-law Dan LaFleur.
Mr. Seales served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1960 as an Airman 3rd Class.
He and his wife, Evelyn, married in 1953. They had been married for 60 years, before her death in 2014.
George is survived by his sisters, Eva Mitchell and brother-in-law Bill, Bertha Voss and Liz Ford, all of Midland; his three children, Phyllis LaFleur and husband Dan of Houston, Pamela Swanson of Killeen, and George H. Seales III and wife Darlene of Hutto; seven grandchildren, Aron Merrell and wife Lisa of Newark, Calif., Andrew Swanson and wife Jessica of Broken Bow, Neb., and Travis Swanson and wife Casey of Florence, Melonie LaFleur and Mike Grass, Danny LaFleur, Andrea Lafleur, all of Houston, and Kimberly Folse of Las Vegas, Nev; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be prior to the service at 9 a.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In lieu of flowers please donate to: Wounded Warriors, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Offer condolences at crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com
