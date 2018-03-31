Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. George L. DeWitt, 81, of Harker Heights will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen with Rev. Jeffery Ball officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. DeWitt died March 28, 2018, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 11, 1937, in Hartford, Conn., to James Luke and Annie Lenora DeWitt,
He joined the military in February 1957 and retired in February 1977. Mr. DeWitt went to Vietnam, Turkey, Germany and then retired at Fort Hood, where he settled in Nolanville with his family until his first love Sara, whom he married in 1956, died in 1980.
His military awards include the Good Conduct Medal with four bronze loops, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze service star, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the Civil Action Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge.
After retiring from the military, he went to work at Mobile Chemical from 1977 to 1986.
After Sara died, he met his second love, Darlene, whom he married in 1981 and then settled in Harker Heights. Darlene died in 2011.
He also worked as a contractor at Fort Hood from 1991 to 2004 and traveled to Italy. He was also a member of the DAV and VFW in Harker Heights.
George worked hard to provide a good life for his family, and loved them with his whole being.
He was a Christian man and believed in God. He loved to fish, dance, be out at the lake for BBQs and around his family. He loved to listen to old-time country and gospel music, and loved to watch old-time black and white western shows.
Mr. DeWitt was preceded in death by his parents, James Luke and Annie Lenora DeWitt, and one grandchild, Anthony P. Tschetter.
Survivors include his son, George A. DeWitt, and his wife, Kristal, of Nolanville; son Karl Schoessow and his significant other, Sandy Harvey, of Harker Heights; daughter, Wanda M. Villarreal, and her husband, David, of Killeen; daughter, Elizabeth A. Davis, of Harker Heights; daughter, Cheryl L. Bassa, of Temple; daughter, Karen Sutter, and husband, Marty, of Rogers; daughter, Barbara J. Ansay, and her husband, Jim, of Temple; daughter, Sharon K. Gibson, and her significant other, Cole Krueger, of Gatesville; brother, Fred DeWitt, of Florida; brother, James DeWitt, of Connecticut; brother, John DeWitt, of New Jersey; and sister, Alice DeWitt, of Virginia; 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Chapel of Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
