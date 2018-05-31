A funeral service for George Mitchell Anderson, 74, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Robertson Avenue Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Anderson died May 29, 2018. He was born March 1, 1944, in Comanche.
Mr. Anderson received a bachelor of divinity from The Bible Baptist Seminary and a bachelor of business in administration and accounting from Central Texas College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Mr. Anderson served in the Navy during the Vietnam War.
He received the rank of GS-12 as an auditor for the government.
Mr. Anderson was devoted to the love of his life, Katherine, and enjoyed spending time with her reading and working puzzles.
He was preceded in death by sister, Patsy Jean Gillentine; brother, Truman Dale Anderson; grandparents, Armstrong (Eunice) Anderson and David (Missouri) Beck; and parents, Armer (Ada) Anderson.
Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Katherine Jeanne Anderson; sisters, Sylva Ann Heinzke and Billie Ruth Wheeler.
Visitation is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Anderson family at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.