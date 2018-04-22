Funeral services for retired chaplain Lt. Col. George T. Bryon, 85, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church, Copperas Cove. A procession will leave the church at 1 p.m. to arrive at Central Texas State Veterans’ Cemetery for a 2 p.m. burial with full military honors.
Mr. Bryon died April 17, 2018, of Copperas Cove. He was born Feb. 9, 1932, in Granada, Miss., to Edward R. Bryon Sr. and Dovie Mae Bryon.
Mr. Bryon lived his entire life as a part of the U.S. Army, first as a dependent of a career soldier (or as a GI Issue-as his father lovingly referred to his three children) and then his own career as an Army chaplain.
As a child he was brought up following his father, living on Army posts from Fort Bragg to desert training in California and all the posts in between.
When his father was sent to Japan in 1948, Mr. Bryon and his mother and sister moved back to their hometown of Pontotoc, Miss. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1950. That summer, at age 18, he surrendered his life to serving his Lord. He pastored churches in Mississippi and Tennessee while continuing his education. He holds a bachelor degree in psychology from Bethel College in MacKenzie, Tenn., and a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.
Mr. Bryon and Martha Flo Boland graduated from high school together and married on Feb. 11, 1955. They celebrated their 63rd anniversary this past February.
He entered the Army as a chaplain in January 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam. From January 1968 to 1969, he was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Battalion, 23rd Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, and from July 1970 to 1971 to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 361st Signal Battalion. He retired on Jan. 7, 1987 and moved back to Copperas Cove, where Martha still resides.
Among Mr. Bryon’s medals and citations are the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, Purple Heart, two Meritorious Service medals, four Army Commendation medals, Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnam Campaign medal, and Vietnam Civil Actions medal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, retired Lt. Col. Edward R. Bryon Sr. and Dovie Mae Bryon, his brother and sister-in-law, Rev. and Mrs. Edward R. Bryon, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Boland Bryon; his son, David J. Bryon and wife, Roseanne; his sister, Dorothy Adkison and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George’s honor to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677, or to the So They Will Know Fund at First Baptist Church, 300 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, Copperas Cove. Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove, is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.