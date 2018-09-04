George W. Egbert Jr.

Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. George W. “Bud” Egbert Jr., 87, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, with his sons and grandsons serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Egbert finished his final race Sept. 1, 2018, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Wellsville, N.Y., to George William Egbert Sr. and Bessie Mae (Charter) Egbert.
He married the love of his life, Marylyn June Spicer, on Dec. 19, 1952.
Mr. Egbert retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years, which included three tours in Vietnam.
He was the patriarch of the Egbert racing family, and enjoyed spending time at the track racing and watching his family.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the National Rifle Association.
“Death and love are the two wings that bear the good man to heaven.” — Michelangelo
Mr. Egbert was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Egbert Hogan, and her husband Richard of Webster, N.Y.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marylyn June Egbert of Killeen; three sons, George William Egbert III and his wife Christie Barron Egbert of Salado, Phillip Sheridan Egbert of Kempner and Richard Alan Egbert of Killeen; two daughters, Sharon Egbert DeSpain and her husband Craig DeSpain of Weatherford, and Sandra Egbert Mitchell and her husband Robert Mitchell of Belton; eight grandchildren, George William Egbert IV, Phillip Sheridan Egbert Jr., Trevor Barron Egbert, Marylyn Haley Mitchell Kite, Colton Calloway Monroe, Sydney Lee DeSpain, Michelle Robin Mitchell, Craig Marshall DeSpain Jr.; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In place of usual remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at www.wounded warriorproject.org or by mail at P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or to the charity of your choice.
