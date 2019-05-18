A short service for Georgette Ramos, 82, of Killeen, will be open to friends and family at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans cemetery. Interment of her remains will immediately follow.
Mrs. Ramos died May 2, 2019, at a hospital in Temple surrounded by family members. She was a 38 year resident of Killeen and widow of a military veteran.
