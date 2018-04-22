Funeral services for Georgia Kielman, 92, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church, Copperas Cove.
Georgia died April 19, 2018, in Copperas Cove.
She joined Grace United Methodist church, Copperas Cove in 1942. She taught the five-year-old Sunday School class for over 50 years. Georgia was a founding member of Rebecca Lodge, where she ended up serving as Noble Grand.
She was a charter member of the Copperas Cove Order of the Eastern Star, where she held Worthy Matron and other offices for over 50 years.
Later in life, Georgia went to Central Texas College and received her CNA degree. She worked in the home health and nursing home environment until age 78.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin “Pete” Kielman; parents Barney and Faye Wiley; brothers C.M. Wiley, Jimmy Ray Wiley and Milford Wiley; nephew Richard Wiley and niece Yolonda Iocolati.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Ray Kielman; nieces and nephews, Linda Ellsworth (James Stewart), Tina Johnson (Ricky Johnson), Tawana Ramey (Claude Ramey), Ann Wiley and David Wiley; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
