Funeral services for Gerald Anderson, 80, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove with Pastor Tobin Scott officiating.
Interment will follow at a later date at the family ranch.
Mr. Anderson died Sept. 23, 2018.
He was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Clifford and Bernice Rodvold Anderson.
Mr. Anderson grew up in Sioux Falls, S.D. He served in the U.S. Army for three years, stationed at Fort Hood and Fort Carson, Colo.
Mr. Anderson attended Penn State University.
He married Mary Margaret Duncan on April 25, 1959.
Mr. Anderson owned and operated Dakota Turf Supply in Sioux Falls, S.D., from 1960 until 1989. He was a member of the National Golf Course Association for 25 years and helped to start the Golf Course Association of South Dakota.
Mr. and Mrs. Anderson moved to Copperas Cove in 1996 to retire on their ranch. After his retirement, Mr. Anderson also worked for the Copperas Cove ISD as a bus driver. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Travis Anderson in 2018; and a brother, Lonnie Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Margaret Anderson; sons, Steven Anderson and Brian D. Anderson; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson; and special friends, Rila Boellard and Peggy Letcher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 922 Lutheran Church Road, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Visitation is from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove. Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
