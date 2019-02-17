Gerald Lee Smith

A memorial Mass for retired Sgt. 1st Class Gerald “Jerry” Smith, 74, of Copperas Cove, will be held at noon Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Feb. 4, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Corning, New York, on June 9, 1944, to the late Marion and Mary (Barnes) Smith.
He graduated from Corning High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served over 20 years.
Mr. Smith married Darlene Sobberi on Aug. 27, 1966, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. He also retired from Laerdal in Gatesville after 20 years.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove and served with the Knights of Columbus.
Jerry worked with the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Holy Family as well. He enjoyed participating in activities with the local Boy Scouts in support of his grandson. Spending time with his grandchildren and being involved with their activities was by far his favorite pastime.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason Lee Smith; and a sister, Elaine Bonham.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Darlene Smith; daughter, Mary Jo Smith; sister, Lynda Smith and husband, Mike; three grandchildren, Zachary Smith, Alannah Smith and Austin Smith and a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth St. NW, Washington, DC 20006-3519 or the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
