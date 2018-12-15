Gerald Schlosser

Funeral services for Gerald Bernard Schlosser, 67, of Killeen, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
Mr. Schlosser died peacefully in his home Dec. 5, 2018, with his loved ones at his side. Gerald, son of the late Alphonse Wilfred Schlosser and Magdalene Christine (Buerskin) Schlosser, was born Oct. 21, 1951, in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.
Gerald graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in Alexandria, Minnesota, on June 5, 1969. He also attended Alexandria Area Technical School and received his Machine Shop Diploma in 1971.
Gerald was raised on a farm with his parents and siblings in Miltona, Minnesota, until he was drafted into the service with the Army. He served from Oct. 22, 1971, to Oct. 31, 1991, with the 1st Calvary Division and 2nd Armored Division and retired from Fort Hood.
He made a career with the Army and served for over 20 years as a mechanic, field communications security equipment repairer, and record telecommunications center operator. He was awarded numerous awards, including Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, NCO Professional Development, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbons, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Expert Rifle Badge, Officer Education System Course, Army Recruiter Career Course, Maintenance Training Workshop Course, Primary Leadership Development Course, Leader Maintenance Development Course and Leader Maintenance Development Government System Course.
Gerald married the love of his life, Kil Sun Song, of Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 12, 1973, at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minnesota. Together they raised their three children, Su, Song and Gerald, Jr.
Gerald is survived by his dedicated wife, Kil Sun Schlosser, of Killeen; children: Su (Timothy) Frank, of Copperas Cove, Song (Leonard) Schlosser, of Dale, and Gerald (Chau) Schlosser, of Pflugerville; grandchildren Jordan Jones, Tyler and Takoda Frank, and Krislyn Schlosser; great-grandchildren who brightened his day, Alianna Jones and Charlotte Frank; and the family dog, Bora.
He is also survived by his siblings: Judy Schlosser, of Alexandria, Minnesota; Ardyce (and the late Harry) Palmer, of Merced, California; Arnold Schlosser, of Osakis, Minnesota; Susan (Don) Hargrove, of Kalispel, Montana; Steven Schlosser, of Millerville, Minnesota; James (Amy) Schlosser, of Alexandria, Minnesota; Nancy (Al) Johnson, of Henning, Minnesota; Clarence Schlosser, of Evansville, Minnesota; Lawrence (Debbie) Schlosser, of Grand Forks, North Dakota; Kristi (Rick) Ollig, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota; Charles Schlosser, of Webster, Minnesota; Cindy (Larry) Roers, of Foxhome, Minnesota; and Mark (Tanya) Schlosser, of Perham, Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and brother Allen Schlosser.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
