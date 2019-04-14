Funeral services for Gladys Jean Perry Drake, 91, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Eastside Baptist Church, Killeen, TX. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Drake died April 10, 2019.
She was born Feb. 11, 1928, in Georgetown to Fred and Annie Perry.
Gladys was the school principal’s secretary at Fowler Elementary for 28 years. She was a founding member of Eastside Baptist Church and active as long as she was physically able.
She was a giving, caring and selfless person. Her life was hard, but she moved through it with grace. Her faith was strong and she has been ready to go home for years.
Mrs. Drake was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. Drake, her parents, three brothers and two sisters.
Mrs. Drake is survived by her daughter Violet and husband CR Porter; two grandchildren, Clarissa J. Olds and husband Joshua O., and Richard Porter and wife Becky; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Drake will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
