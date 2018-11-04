Gladys Laura Ciampi

Services for Gladys “Gigi” Laura Kidd Ciampi, 94, will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial to follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Ciampi died Oct. 26, 2018, in Temple. She was born Sept. 15, 1924, in Rouen, France, to Alfred Thomas Kidd and Suzanne Marie Richer.
Mrs. Ciampi lived in Paris during World War II and became a war bride when she married Arthur Ciampi on March 18, 1947, in Paris. After her husband retired from the Army in Texas, Gladys went to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and received her Bachelor of Science degree in education before working with the Killeen Independent School District for 10 years. She was a member of the Retired Teachers Association and the local French Club. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and being a longtime “Star Trek” fan.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Arthur Ciampi.
Survivors include daughter, Susan Smolinsky, of Harker Heights; son, Phillip Ciampi, of Harker Heights; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
