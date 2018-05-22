A funeral service for Gladys Nadine Gann, 88, formerly of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Mrs. Gann died May 3, 2018, at her home in Shippensburg, Pa. She was born April 6, 1930, in Brewster, Kan., to the late William and Mary Meyer.
Mrs. Gann was an active member of her church.
She was a proud grandma and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Gann enjoyed cross-stitching and making quilts for her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Billy W. Gann; cherished grandson, Garrick A. Lackey; and her sister, Johanna Miller.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Gann, of Colorado, and Pamela (Gann) and husband, Richard Lackey, of Pennsylvania; sister, Jean Wilder, of Colorado Springs; brother, Douglas and wife, Lois Meyer, of Arizona; grandchildren, Kimberlee (Lackey) and husband, Philip Clapsaddle, of Pennsylvania, Robert and wife, Lauren Lackey, of Florida, and Marlee Lackey of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Andrick Clapsaddle, of Pennsylvania; and numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Gardens in Colorado Springs.
