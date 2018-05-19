A funeral service for Gladys Nadine Gann, 88, formerly of Killeen, will be held Wednesday at Memorial Gardens in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Mrs. Gann died May 3, 2018, at her home in Shippensburg, Pa. She was born April 6, 1930, in Brewster, Kan.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Gardens in Colorado Springs, Colo.
