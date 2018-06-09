Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Glen Adrian Johnson, 77, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Glen Adrian Johnson died June 5, 2018. He was born July 21, 1940.
A military veteran with over 20 years of service, he is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara Reesor Johnson, and was the proud grandfather of seven beautiful grandchildren. Heather Baldwin, William Baldwin, Jeffrey Baldwin, Karl Ferranti, Justin Ferranti, Ashley Ferranti and Nathan Ferranti.
He also had two beautiful great-grandchildren, Rae Baldwin and Charlotte Baldwin. He was the stepfather of Barbara Denise Baldwin of Texas and Patricia Carol Ferranti of Tennessee.
Glen was a lovely person and will be missed greatly.
Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 10 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
