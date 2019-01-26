Glenda Calwdell Carson

Funeral services for Glenda Ann Caldwell Carson “‘D’ Missionary,” 80, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Pershing Park Baptist Church.
Mrs. Carson died Jan. 21, 2019, in her home.
She was born in Rome, Ga., on April 18, 1938, to the late Willie H. Caldwell and Ruby Floyd Caldwell.
She attended Graham Elementary School and graduated from Main High School in 1957. She accepted Christ as her savior at an early age at Bryant Chapel Baptist Church, where her mother was a faithful member.
She was married to Claude Buford Carson Sr. on Jan. 3, 1959, in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Mrs. Carson worked for The Army Air Force Exchange at Fort Hood, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed walking, Sunday School, mission, singing in the church choir, visiting the sick and helping others. She was also actively involved in the Cancer Relay for Life, where she walked as a cancer survivor, the Diabetes Walk, the Bob Gilmore Senior Center, mission work in the community and surrounding areas.
She was honored with a vast number of awards, honors, and other accolades throughout her lifetime. She lived a life where her outstanding attributes led many to call her ‘D’ Missionary. She spent her life as a humble and hospitable woman of grace and virtue. She dedicated her life to the Lord and the need of His people. She was singing and living “If I can help someone along the way, then my living is not in vain.”
Family says that on Jan. 21, unbeknownst to all, the Lord sent His angels to whisper in her ears, “Joy cometh in the morning”. She grabbed hold to God’s unchanging hand and was accepted into Paradise.
Mrs. Carson is preceded in death by her father, Willie and mother, Ruby Caldwell; two brothers, Richard and Hugh Don Caldwell; and one great-grandson, Omari Coleman.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Claude B. Carson Sr.; two daughters, Cheryl Hamilton (Darren), Vanessa Robinson; two sons, Claude Carson Jr., Ronald Carson (Petelyn); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Rev. Willie Caldwell (Ola); Godson, Rudy Jackson; Daughter-in-love, Zelda Carson; two brother-in-laws, Robert Carson Sr. and George Carson; her dearest cousin, Velveline Caldwell; a host of nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
The family of Glenda Ann Caldwell Carson wishes to thank you and express their sincere gratitude for the warm and compassionate deeds that have been extended to them during this time. A special thanks to Westside Baptist Church family and Pershing Park Church family for your love and support.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
