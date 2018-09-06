Glenn R. Bauer

Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. Glenn Robert Bauer, 69, will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Mr. Bauer died Aug. 25, 2018. He was born June 25, 1949.
Mr. Bauer served in the Army for 30 years. Upon retirement from service, he went to work for the Killeen Police Department and volunteered to drive the command vehicle.
He was also a notary and worked wherever he was needed.
He will be greatly missed by many.
Mr. Bauer is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rhonda; two children, Tina N. Wolf and Kirk “Bull” Bauer; six grandchildren, Jacob, Sean, Bryan, Jackson, Zayne, and Alaina; and Baby David, who will join the family any day now; sisters, Holly Bertone, Terri Meduri; brother, Marc; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
