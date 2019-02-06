Memorial services for Grady Elizabeth Gilyard, 74, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Gilyard died Jan. 27, 2019, in Copperas Cove.
She was born July 28, 1944, in Houston.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.