Funeral services for Gregory J. Staudinger, 57, of Cedar Park, will be at 11 a.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home.
Mr. Staudinger died April 11, 2018, in Cedar Park.
He was born March 27, 1961, in Manitowoc, Wis.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.