A funeral service for Guadalupe A. Garcia Sr., 75, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, with burial to follow at Killeen City Cemetary.
Mr. Garcia died March 1, 2019. He was born Nov. 5, 1943, in Robstown to Pedro and Santos (Armendariz) Garcia. On April 18, 1966, he married Juanita Gonzalez Garcia. They raised four sons, Guadalupe Jr., Hector Sr., Jose Sr., and Robert; three daughters, Elizabeth, Maria and April.
Family says he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Garcia had a passion for trucks. He loved watching TV shows with his family. If you ever stopped by to see him, you were stuck watching “The Walking Dead” or “Street Outlaws” and you better hope it wasn’t a rerun because he would spill the upcomng parts.
Mr. Garcia was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and compassionate spirit.
Mr. Garcia was preceeded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Juanita; his seven children, Elizabeth (Salvador), Guadalupe (Alicia), Hector (Grace), Maria (Andrew), Jose (Nita), Robert and April (Ann); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
