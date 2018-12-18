Graveside services with military honors for retired Lt. Col. H. Wayne Rettig, 68, of Haven, Kan., will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Laurel Cemetery in Haven.
Mr. Rettig died Dec. 14, 2018, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1950, in Henderson, Ky., the son of Howard and Opal Cooper Rettig.
He graduated from Henderson County High School, received his bachelor’s from Pittsburg State University, and his Masters of Education from Boston University. He served in the United States Army from 1973 to 1994, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He worked as a U.S. Army contractor from 1994 until his passing. He worked for Camber Corp. (Huntington Ingalls Industries), and worked on the Hercules M88A2 program.
Mr. Rettig’s accomplishments included a Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star Medal, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, a Meritorious Service Medal, an Army Commendation Medal with two bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, an Army Achievement Medal, a National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, a Southwest Asia Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, an Army Service Ribbon with Numeral 2, a Kuwait Liberation Medal, and a Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar.
He was an amazing man who loved his family dearly. He spent time volunteering for the Girls Scouts, American Red Cross, Haven Food Bank, and the Army Community Service. He attended Grace Life Church in Haven.
Mr. Rettig was preceded in death by his father, Howard; a daughter, Shawnna Rettig; and a sister, Sharon Logan.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Hale, whom he married on June 14, 1969, in Haven. He is also survived by his mother, Opal Rettig of Graham, N.C.; daughters, Shelli Rettig of Haven and Shannin (Chad Mathis) Rettig of Haven; brother, David (Phyllis) Rettig of Blacksburg, Va.; sister, Jackie Rettig of Graham, N.C.; grandchildren, Killian and Madelynn Brown of Lawrence, Kan.; goddaughter, Crystal (Hale) Kohl of Buhler, Kan.; and many, many other loved family members.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ott Funeral Home in Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charities Mr. Rettig held dearly, the Haven Food Bank or the Ronald McDonald House, both in care of the funeral home.
