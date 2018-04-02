A private memorial service for Harland Henry Fuller Jr., 73, of Harker Heights, was held March 30.
Mr. Fuller died March 27, 2018, at his home. He was born March 18, 1945, in Temple, to Conna and Harland Fuller, Sr.
On March 20, 1964, he married Dolores Jean Knight in Nolanville. Mr. Fuller proudly served in the Army, and later went to work for the U.S. Postal Service. After 32 years, he retired as the station manager of Copper Mountain Branch.
Mr. Fuller was preceded in death by his parents, Harland Sr. and Conna.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Dolores Fuller; two daughters, Kerri Fuller and Kelly Patson; three grandsons; his sister, Carol Stutzman; and brother, David Fuller.
Condolences may be left at http://www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.