Services for Harold Cecil Clopp, 76, of Granite, Okla., formerly of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of Christ in Granite, with Ken Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Granite City Cemetery where the U.S. Army Honor Guard will perform graveside rites.
Mr. Clopp died May 25, 2018, at his home. He was born May 31, 1941, in Granite, Okla., to Elmer Clopp and Donie Inez (Smith) Clopp.
His grandparents, Charlie and Nellie Smith were an important part of his childhood years in Granite. Mr. Clopp attended school in Granite, Altus and California.
He also attended Central Texas College in Killeen where he received two associate degrees and was working on a third degree.
Mr. Clopp began his military career by joining the National Guard for a two-year span. He joined the Army on Feb. 5, 1960, and did four tours in Vietnam.
Mr. Clopp also served in Germany, Korea and various U.S. posts.
He retired after serving the country for over 20 years.
Mr. Clopp was a well-decorated combat veteran.
Following his military retirement, he worked as a Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor/assistant football coach at Allen Academy in Bryan, where one of his most treasured memories was going to the state football championship with the Allen Academy Rams.
Mr. Clopp then began working at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, where he was eventually promoted to food service captain.
After 23 years of service with TDCJ, Mr. Clopp retired in 2004 and moved back to southwest Oklahoma, the place he called home.
A delight in Mr. Clopp’s life was when he married Janice Colson on July 15, 1971.
Mr. Clopp loved to share stories of his family with great pride. He also loved repeatedly using his gift for helping others.
Some of Mr. Clopp’s favorite pastimes included watching football and baseball. Cheering for the Oklahoma Sooners, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers brought him many years of enjoyment.
Mr. Clopp was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.
He was a member of the Granite Church of Christ and had a strong love for the Lord.
Mr. Clopp was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Janice Clopp, of Granite, Okla.; two sons, George Clopp and wife, Evelina, of Plano, and Ricky Helton and wife, Sandra, of Kitzingen, Germany; one daughter, Paula Cassell and husband, Patrick, of Copperas Cove; four grandchildren, Jarrod Davis, Aidan Clopp, Eliana Clopp and Phillipp Helton; one brother, Ron Sherill and wife, DeeDee, of Corinth; two sisters, Edna Thacker and husband, Larry, of Wildomar, Calif., and Alice Faye Sigle and husband, John, of Lubbock; uncle, Don Smith and wife, Shirley, of Norman, Okla.; aunt, Mary Ethel Pollard of Tecumseh, Okla.; special friends, retired 1st Sgt. Richard Veal and wife, Carol, of Saline, Mich., and the late Rodney Marsh and his wife, Jewell, of Beirne, Ark.
Mr. Clapp also leaves behind numerous other extended family members and friends.
A public viewing will begin at 1 p.m. today and visitation is from 6 to 8 this evening at People’s Cooperative Funeral Home, 1400 West Main, Lone Wolf, Okla. 580-846-9018.
Offer condolences at www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com
