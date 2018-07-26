Services for Dr. Harold Eston Whittington, 93, of Temple, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Whittington died July 23, 2018, peacefully at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1925, in rural Arkansas.
Mr. Whittington survived the Great Depression, World War II and the Korean War, and eventually retired in Temple, after a long teaching career at Temple College.
He married his lifelong mate, Nilwon Anina Nowlin, while attending college in Denton.
The couple were known for their teaching skills, both in college and on the dance floor, and many Temple residents owe their lifelong passion for dancing to them.
Mr. Whittington lived an honorable life full of love, hardship and accomplishment, as documented in the book “Ordinary People; Extraordinary Lives.”
He was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Jeffrey Gordon Whittington; and his brothers and sister, Otto, William and Mildred.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
