A graveside celebration of life service for Harold “Wayne” Herring Sr., 75, of Belton, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Rest Haven Cemetery in Belton. The Rev. John Abbey of Bethel Church in Killeen, the Rev. Keith Stevens from First Assembly of God in Moody, and the Rev. Harry Thrasher of Crossroads in Belton, will be officiating.
Mr. Herring died April 1, 2018, at his home in Killeen. He was born April 9, 1942, in Belton, to the Rev. Olen Herring and Avo Herring. Mr. Herring, better known as “Poppa,” finally won the battle against cancer as he left this world for eternal life.
Mr. Herring practically grew up in an auto body shop. At the bright young age of 13, he worked for his oldest brother, W.L. “Frog” Herring at Quality Paint & Body Shop in Killeen. After starting at the bottom taking out trash, he progressed over the years through several job titles to finally the ultimate title: owner of Quality Paint & Body Shop. Mr. Herring bought the shop in 1969 from his eldest brother “Frog” Herring.
At the age of 42, he retired, leaving the shop to his two sons, Wayne Jr. and James Herring.
Mr. Herring loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling in his younger years, tinkering out on his land, growing tomatoes and the “art” of producing juicy lemons from his lemon trees. It gave him great pride when someone let him know how much they liked the tomatoes and lemons he grew.
Mr. Herring also attended Bethel Church in Killeen.
On April 8, 1961, Mr. Herring married the love of his life, Wanda Drake of Flat. Although he never told Wanda, he did tell others that it was love at first sight for him. The marriage of 56 years was straight out of a fairy tale book; she adored him and he adored her. Even as he was being lifted to Heaven, he was concerned for “HIS” Wanda. He would have celebrated his 76th birthday April 9 and his 57th anniversary April 8.
Mr. Herring was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many people. You knew if he said something, then it was the spoken truth. He was a very good and honest man. He took pride in being truthful and had a strong work ethic that he passed on to his children.
Mr. Herring is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Herring; by his three children, Wayne Herring Jr. and his wife, Jeannie Herring of Harker Heights, James Herring and his wife, Kelly Herring of Killeen, Missy Carroll and her husband, Mike Carroll of Temple; his eight grandchildren, Leah Turner of Harker Heights, Trey Herring of Austin, Kayla Nunn of Cypress, Chrislyn Taylor of Frisco, Blayton Evans of Temple, Kylar Evans of Temple, Kyndall Carroll of Temple, and Kasen Carroll of Temple; his six great-grandchildren, Destin Herring of Austin, Sidney Taylor III of Frisco, Tryson Nunn of Cypress, SaRiyah Taylor of Frisco, Chandler Nunn of Cypress, and Kennedy Turner of Harker Heights; his three brothers, W.L. “Frog” Herring of Belton, David Herring of Salado, and Johnny Herring of Salado; his sister, Jean Pedigo of Belton; his three “grandchildren of heart,” Austin Turner of Harker Heights, Terrance Nunn of Cypress, and Sidney Taylor Jr. of Frisco.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 N. Main St. in Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the Herring family asks that you consider making a donation to the Bethel Church Building Fund on behalf of Wayne Herring Sr. Please send donations to: Bethel Church, P.O. Box 952 Killeen, TX 76540.
Wanda Herring and all the Herring family want to thank everyone for their prayers, kind words and all the wonderful gestures during this time of need. Jessica from Interim Hospice was Wayne’s “angel of comfort.”
